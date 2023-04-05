Hunter Biden's laptop exposes Biden family as criminals: Trump

Meanwhile, Trump condemned the criminal charges he faced in New York on Tuesday, telling a crowd of supporters that "the only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it." Trump flew back to his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida following his arraignment in Manhattan.

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America. Never thought it could happen," the former US President said during his opening remarks. Trump went on to group the indictment -- stemming from a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign -- with various other legal and political threats he's faced, dismissing them all.

He repeated his claim that the prosecution is meant to derail his candidacy.

"This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election. And it should be dropped immediately," he said. Throughout his remarks, Trump was dismissive of the case presented by prosecutors. "As it turns out, virtually everybody that has looked at this case including Republicans in name only (RINOs) and even hardcore Democrats say there is no crime, and that it should never have been brought. Never have been brought. Never brought it," he said.

"We have to save our country. I never thought anything like this could happen in America, the only crime that I have committed is, fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," added Trump. Trump also criticized a lack of focus on President Joe Biden's classified documents. Trump also condemn New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the Trump Organization saying she, "campaigned on 'I will get Trump.' I will get him. This was her campaign. Never ran for office. I will get him. Her name is Letitia James," he said.

Toward the end of his remarks, Trump returned to criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the charges leveled against him Tuesday in New York. "He knew there was no case. That's why last week he delayed for a month and then immediately took that back and threw this ridiculous indictment together," the former president said.

He also directed sharp attacks at Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the hush money case, saying, "I have a Trump-hating judge." The charges against Trump stem from an investigation into a hush money payment to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The charges against Trump stem from an investigation into a hush money payment to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Prosecutors alleged the former president sought to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election and was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information. Trump denied all wrongdoing and his lawyers have said they'll fight to get the charges dropped.