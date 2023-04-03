World

Japan PM strongly demands Beijing release detained Astellas employee

The government would also provide as much support as possible, including contacting his family, Kishida told an Upper House budget committee meeting.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio KishidaReuters
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government will continue to strongly demand Beijing for an early release and consular visits for an Astellas Pharma employee detained in China.

The government would also provide as much support as possible, including contacting his family, Kishida told an Upper House budget committee meeting.

Kishida's comments came after the country's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met his Chinese counterpart on Sunday and urged China to promptly release the detained Japanese

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Fumio kishida
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi
Astellas Pharma
Upper House budget
Upper House budget committee meeting

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in