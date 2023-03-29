World

China vows to defend its companies' interests after U.S. trade curbs

The U.S. aim is to destabilise China's Xinjiang and contain China by using the Xinjiang issues, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao NingANI
Reuters

BEIJING: China will take all necessary measures to defend its companies' interests, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, in response to the U.S. imposing trade restrictions on five Chinese companies over alleged Uyghur repression.

The U.S. aim is to destabilise China's Xinjiang and contain China by using the Xinjiang issues, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

China
Chinese Companies
China's foreign ministry
U.S. trade curbs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in