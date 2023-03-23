5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Tajikistan's Novobod

NAVOBOD: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale struck 51 km north-north west of Novobod, Tajikistan on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Navobod is a town in Tajikistan.

The earthquake occurred at 01:37:44 (UTC+05:30) and hit Novobod, Tajikistan on Thursday, at a depth of 5.6 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 39.452°N and 69.953°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.