High Commission attack: Doraiswami holds meeting with community leaders

LONDON: After the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) was vandalised by separatist and extremist elements on March 19, the High Commissioner of India to the UK Vikram Doraiswami held a meeting with the members of the Indian community who had concerns regarding the incident.

The Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh was also present during the meeting which took place at India House on Monday, the Indian High Commission in London wrote on Twitter.

"HC @VDoraiswamiand DHC @sujitjoyghosh interacted with concerned Indian community leaders at India House. Appreciated their solidarity following the attack on the High Commission on Sunday. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @DrSJaishankar @indiandiplomats," the official Twitter handle of the High Commission of India in London tweeted.

Immediately after the attack took place, the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday night to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London.

A justification for the complete lack of British security that permitted these individuals to enter the High Commission premises was demanded after the incident came to the fore.

In this sense, the diplomat was reminded of the fundamental responsibilities placed on the UK Government by the Vienna Convention.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official press release.

The British High Commissioner Alex Ellis condemned the attack on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom today.

He condemned the "disgraceful acts" and called them totally unacceptable. "I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the High Commission of India - totally unacceptable," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted.