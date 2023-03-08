Representative image
US to ‘premium process’ work authorisation pleas

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced premium processing of applications for OPT (optional practical training) from international students in the STEM field or its extension.
Dt Next Bureau

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday announced premium processing of work authorisation applications for certain categories of international students, which is likely to benefit a large number of Indian students who come to study in the US in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced premium processing of applications for OPT (optional practical training) from international students in the STEM field or its extension.

