Regulators extend shelf life of Valneva's Covid vaccine candidate

Vaccines company Valneva said on Thursday that its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate product VLA2001 had its shelf life extended to 21 months from 18 months previously, as it unveiled regulatory updates for the product.
PARIS: Vaccines company Valneva said on Thursday that its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate product VLA2001 had its shelf life extended to 21 months from 18 months previously, as it unveiled regulatory updates for the product.

“As previously announced, Valneva will not invest in further development of the vaccine, in the absence of a new partnership. It is, however, completing remaining clinical studies and submissions as agreed with regulators,” added Valneva.

