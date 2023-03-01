China to steadily promote trade with Belarus: State media

BEIJING: China's Premier Li Keqiang said the country will steadily promote trade in areas including agricultural products with Belarus, state media reported on Wednesday.
Li, in a meeting with Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko, said China will also support the construction of the China-Belarus industrial park, and support cooperation between enterprises of the two countries, Xinhua News reported.
