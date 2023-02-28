World
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at a latitude of 38.20 and a longitude of 73.85.
DUSHANBE [Tajikistan]: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Tajikistan at 05:31:54 IST on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 05:31:54 IST, Lat: 38.20 & Long: 73.85, Depth: 10.0 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS tweeted on Tuesday.
Further details awaited.
