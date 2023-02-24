Bills Gates and PM Modi
India gives hope for the future, says Bill Gates

“India has proven it can tackle big challenges. The country eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services,” wrote Bill Gates.
WASHINGTON: India as a country gives hope for the future, said Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in his blog on Wednesday. He said that India has a world-leading approach to innovation which ensures that solutions can reach its millions of citizens in times of need. “India has proven it can tackle big challenges. The country eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services,” wrote Bill Gates.

