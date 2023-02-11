Pakistan assures military assistance to Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Visiting Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza NI (M), has pledged Pakistan's continued support for training of Sri Lankan military personnel.

General Mirza, who is on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka assured fullest cooperation from Pakistan military in order to enhance military assistance to greater heights, Sri Lanka Defence Ministry said.

General Mirza also met Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who recalled the long-standing close relationship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan as friendly countries. He also presented President Wickremesinghe with a commemorative memento to mark this meeting.

On the invitation of his counterpart General Shavindra Silva, General Mirza was in Sri Lanka as his first overseas visit after taking over as CJCSC. The two Generals had a detailed discussion on enhancing defence cooperation between the two friendly armed forces.

General Mirza also met the Sri Lanka Defence Secretary, General Kamal Gunaratne, who spoke about the long held friendly ties between the two regional countries.

General Gunaratne stressed the importance of maintaining existing strong military-to-military cooperation and expressed gratitude for Pakistan's unstinted support in the past.

He also conveyed his condolences to the visiting delegation on the demise of former Pakistani President, General Pervez Musharraf. Ensuing the meeting, mementoes were also exchanged between the two defence officials to mark the occasion.

The Pakistani General also met Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana and discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest, such as strengthening defence cooperation and enhancing training opportunities, the SLAF said.

Director General, Joint Warfare and Training Rear, Admiral Abdul Basit Butt, Personal Security Officer Brigadier Muhammad Rajil Irshad Khan and Defence Advisor of the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo Colonel Muhammad Safdar Khan accompanied the Pakistani General.