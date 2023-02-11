Focus turns to earthquake aid, as rescues continue

KAHRAMANMARAS: Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 23,000 in Turkey and Syria.

Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter.

The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.

