Toll from Turkey-Syria quake crosses 6,000

On Syrian side, the affected area is divided between government-controlled territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave.

India rushes more teams, aid to Turkey

India sent to Turkey two plane-loads of relief materials and medical teams for survivors of the devastating earthquake that killed over 4,000 people.

India has also despatched various equipment, tools and vehicles to search for survivors of the two powerful quakes that badly hit various parts of Turkey and Syria.

Several countries around the world have extended help to both the countries in their rescue and recovery efforts. “India expresses its solidarity at this challenging moment,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. The first C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, carrying a group of search and rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines landed in Adana in the quake-hit country in the morning.

A second IAF plane with similar consignments has already left for Turkey around noon. “First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 @NDRFHQ Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Türkiye,” Jaishankar said.