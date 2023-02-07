World

Earthquake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors

Rescue workers pull out a survivor from the rubble in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Monday after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast.
ADANA: The death toll from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks rose to more than 5,000 on Tuesday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said the total number of deaths in Turkey had risen to 3,419, with another 20,534 people injured. That brought the number of people killed to 5,102, with another 1,602 people confirmed dead on the Syrian side of the border.

The earthquake struck early Monday morning, bringing down thousands of buildings.

Rescuers were racing frantically to find more survivors but their efforts were being impeded by temperatures below freezing and some 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.

What to know about the big earthquake that hit Turkey & Syria

