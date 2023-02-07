Pakistan Senate for conforming all laws to Islam

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Senate has unanimously passed a resolution drawing the governments attention towards Article 227 of the Constitution stipulating that all existing laws shall be brought in conformity with the injunctions of Islam as laid down in the Holy Quran and Sunnah and no law repugnant to such injunctions shall be enacted.

The resolution, moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, also drew the government's attention towards Articles 203C and 203F of the Constitution providing for the Federal Shariat Court and Shariat Appellate Bench in the Supreme Court, The News reported.

Through the resolution, the House showed deep concern over the vacant positions of judges, including Ulema Judges, in the Federal Shariat Court and infrequent meetings of the Shariat Appellate Bench in the Supreme Court causing heavy pendency of important cases.

The House demanded that as per the obligatory constitutional strength, the government should make the Federal Shariat Court and Shariat Appellate Bench in the Supreme Court functional by appointing all judges, including Ulema Judges, in the Federal Shariat Court on immediate basis.

Meanwhile, the opposition tasted defeat by the government's 26 to 18 votes when it pressed for adoption of a resolution concerning the continuation of Ehsaas Undergradute Scholarship Programme.