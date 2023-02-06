World
EAM holds talks with Canadian counterpart
NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly with a focus on boosting ties in areas of trade, mobility, education and security.
The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the global situation, especially in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. Joly began her two-day visit to India on Monday morning.
