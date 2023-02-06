External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
World

EAM holds talks with Canadian counterpart

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the global situation, especially in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly with a focus on boosting ties in areas of trade, mobility, education and security.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the global situation, especially in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. Joly began her two-day visit to India on Monday morning.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Canada
Ukraine
Indo-Pacific
EAM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Canadian counterpart

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in