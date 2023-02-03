N.Korea adopts law to protect 'state secrets'

SEOUL: North Korea has adopted a new law aimed at protecting state secrets, amid apparent efforts to tighten internal discipline, Pyongayng's state media said on Friday.

The law was adopted at a plenary meeting of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) held in Pyongyang on Thursday, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The objective of the law on the "protection of state secret" is to contribute to guaranteeing national safety and the development of the "socialist construction" by establishing system and order, the KCNA said.

Observers said the law appears aimed at tightening state control and discipline amid protracted economic challenges, reports Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea's Unification Ministry regards the move as reflecting the Kim Jong-un regime's efforts to "strengthen its overall social order".

The SPA is the highest organ of power under the North's constitution, although it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling Workers' Party.

During the meeting, the North also adopted laws on loans and national symbols, and reviewed the execution of a law on improving living conditions for discharged officers.