Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS - Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist stopped by Memphis police earlier this month, is seen pummeled into submission while crying "Mom, mom," as five police officers later charged with his murder deliver kicks, punches and baton blows in graphic video the city released on Friday.

The footage from police body-worn cameras and another mounted on a utility pole were posted online a day after the five were charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression in the Jan. 10 death of Nichols, age 29

Taken together, the four video clips chronicle a highly aggressive escalation of violence directed at a motorist who police had initially said they pulled over for reckless driving, though the police chief has since said that has not been substantiated.

The beatings appear to continue far beyond a point where Nichols could pose any threat to police, and at one point two officers hold him upright as another punches him repeatedly in the face, as other officers on the scene stand idly by without intervening.

The first video shows officers dragging Nichols from the driver's seat of his car as he yells, "Damn, I didn't do anything... I am just trying to go home," then forcing him to the ground as they order him to lie on his stomach and squirt him in the face with pepper spray.

Nichols then breaks free, scrambles to his feet and sprints away down a road with officers chasing him on foot; at least one fires a stun gun at him.

Other footage shows a subsequent struggle after officers catch up with Nichols again. Two officers are seen holding him down as a third kicks him and a fourth delivers blows with what appears to be a baton before another punches Nichols.

Nichols is heard repeatedly screaming, "Mom! Mom!" as he struggles with officers. His mother has said her son was only about 80 yards (meters) from home when he was beaten. A stretcher is seen arriving 19 minutes after the first emergency medical personnel get to the scene.

The officers, all Black, had already been dismissed from the police department on Jan. 20 following their Jan. 7 confrontation with Nichols after the traffic stop. He succumbed to his injuries and died three days later while hospitalized.

Nichols, the father of a 4-year-old, has been described by friends and family as an affable, accomplished skateboarder who recently enrolled in a photography class. Raised in Sacramento, California, Nichols moved before the coronavirus pandemic to the Memphis area, where he lived with his mother and stepfather and worked at FedEx.