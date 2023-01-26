Musk changes his name to ‘Mr Tweet’ on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter Boss Elon Musk has changed his name to "Mr Tweet" on the micro-blogging platform and now he cannot reverse it.

Musk revealed that he got stuck with his new name as Twitter is not letting him change it back.

"Changed my name to Mr Tweet, now Twitter won't let me change it back," he tweeted accompanied by a laughing emoji.

It is well-known that the billionaire owner makes out-of-the-blue decisions and tweets at times.

The development was met with a wide range of comments by internet users.

One user commented, "Perhaps Mr Tweet could make a comedy channel on here? Because Comedians are not funny anymore. This is funny."

Another user wrote, "So now i can change my name to Elon Musk?"

Earlier this week, Musk said that he doesn't like "most" alcohol but thinks that red wine is "quite beautiful" in a "fine glass".

It all started when @NicoleBehnam tweeted: "Once you realise alcohol is a scam, everything changes. Alcohol ads use themes like happiness, prestige, sophistication, success, maturity, athletic ability, creativity, sexual satisfaction to target consumers. But the misuse of alcohol actually diminishes and ultimately destroys these qualities if you drink enough."

To this Musk replied: "I don't like the taste or effects of most alcohol, but there is something quite beautiful about red wine in a fine glass".