‘On-site assessment visits to plane crash site in Pokhara postponed’

KATHMANDU: The EU mission in Nepal and the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) on Friday said that they are postponing a planned on-site assessment visit to the Pokhara plane crash site, as mandated by the EU Air Safety Committee.

"Given the current context related to the terrible accident and in mutual agreement, the EU and CAAN, have reached the conclusion that it would be in our best mutual interest to postpone a planned on-site assessment visit mandated by the EU Air Safety Committee, for the time being," EU Delegation to Nepal and CAAN said in a statement.

"The primary focus for CAAN, at this time, is on dealing with the aftermath of the accident," the statement added.