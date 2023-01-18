71 bodies recovered at Nepal’s plane crash site, one missing

KATHMANDU: With the second body recovered at the crash site of a Nepali passenger plane in central Nepal on Tuesday, 71 bodies had been found with the last missing victim remains to be confirmed, an official said.

"We have found one more body in the Seti River," Guru Datta Dhakal, assistant chief district officer of the Kaski district where the ATR-72 aircraft crashed, told Xinhua.

"So the total number of bodies recovered has reached 71."