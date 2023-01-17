Timeline of events that led to Makki's UN 'Global terrorist' designation

NEW DELHI: India's relentless efforts to list Pakistan-based terrorists have paid off as Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki has finally been listed as a 'global terrorist'.

India had made listings of Pakistan-based terrorists a top priority of its United Nations tenure during 2021-22, according to the sources.

A total of five names were submitted by India for designation under 1267 in 2022: Abdul Rehman Makki (LeT), Abdul Rauf Asghar (Jaish-e-Mohammed, JeM), Sajid Mir (LeT), Shahid Mahmood (LeT), and Talha Saeed (LeT).

Each of these five names was initially placed on technical hold by one member state while all other 14 members of the Council agreed to their listing.

Makki’s case was submitted on June 1, 2022, by India with the US joining as a co-designating state. One member state placed a technical hold on 16 June 2022 and after the six-month period again renewed its hold in mid-December, according to the sources.

Even though the successful listing comes just after India left the Council, this was a culmination of long-standing and persistent efforts made over the last several months, along with partner countries.