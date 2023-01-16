Kin of five Indians killed in plane crash sent to Nepal for identifying bodies

The Nepal Army also handed over the flight data recorder, following the crash. The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft from Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara minutes before touch-down on Sunday. A total of 68 bodies have been recovered so far from the site of the crash. "Bodies of passengers, whose identities have been established, have been sent for post-mortem. A group of experts also has arrived at the spot.

The bodies will be handed over to the families here but those of the crew members, foreigners and the ones yet to be identified will be sent to Kathmandu this evening," Assistant Chief District Officer of Kaski, Nepal, Anil Kumar Shahi told ANI.

The twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 plane crashed en route from Kathmandu to Pokhara. After the crash, Nepal's Yeti Airlines said that regular flights on Monday will be cancelled to mourn the loss of lives in the air crash.

In an official statement shared on Twitter, the airlines said, "In mourning for the passengers who lost their lives in the accident of Yeti Airlines 9N ANC ATR 72 500, we would like to inform you that all regular flights for January 16, 2023, have been cancelled."