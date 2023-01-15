Plane with 5 Indians onboard crashes in Nepal: Indian embassy issues helpline numbers

After a passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed in Nepal on Sunday, the Indian embassy here issued helpline numbers, saying that it is touch with local authorities and monitoring the situation.
Helpline numbers issued by the Indian Embassy are
Kathmandu: Diwakar Sharma: +977-9851107021
Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699
An ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines with a call sign 9N-ANC that took off to Pokhara from Kathmandu at 10.32 a.m. crashed at Nayagaun of the city.
The Nepal government has announced a national mourning on Monday.
The government has also formed a five-member team to investigate the plane crash, in which most of the passengers are presumed dead.
