Plane with 5 Indians onboard crashes in Nepal: Indian embassy issues helpline numbers

An ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines with a call sign 9N-ANC that took off to Pokhara from Kathmandu at 10.32 a.m. crashed at Nayagaun of the city.

The Nepal government has announced a national mourning on Monday.

The government has also formed a five-member team to investigate the plane crash, in which most of the passengers are presumed dead.