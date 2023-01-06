Putin orders 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow’s armed forces to hold a 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, the Kremlin said. The order follows a proposal by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, earlier in the day. “Since a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in combat areas, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a cease-fire and give them the opportunity to attend services,” said Putin’s order. ↔ More on P9