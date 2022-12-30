Pakistan PM condoles death of Modi's mother

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday offered his condolences to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the passing of his mother Heeraben Modi.
''There is no greater loss than losing one's mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,'' Sharif tweeted.
Heeraben Modi passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday at the age of 99.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android