'4th Reich will be created': Russian official makes 2023 prediction

MOSCOW: In a hypothesis, Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev on Monday contributed to the predictions of 2023 and said that Poland and Hungary will occupy the western parts of former Ukraine and the area of Germany and its satellites, including Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kyiv Republic, and other outcasts, will be incorporated into the Fourth Reich.

"Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine 5. The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kyiv Republic, and other outcasts," Medvedev tweeted.

Medvedev also said that a war is likely to break out between France and the Fourth Reich. In the process, Europe will be divided, whereas Poland repartitioned. Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland, the High-Ranking Russian official tweeted on Twitter.

The Russian official also predicted that Britain will join the European Union (EU) following which the EU will witness a collapse. Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency, he said while taking to social media, as to what can happen in the upcoming year.

Brexit (Britain's Exit) was the withdrawal of the United Kingdom (UK) from the European Union (EU) on 31 January 2020. The UK is the only sovereign country to have left the EU or the EC. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies.

Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead and the Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash.

While making predictions for the forthcoming year, Medvedev further stated that Civil war will break out in the US, California as a result of which Texas will become an independent state. He also added that Elon Musk will win the presidential election in a number of states, after the new Civil War end. Currently, Musk has been facing some criticism for major policy changes on the social media platform.

Taking to Twitter, the Russian official tweeted, "Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form allied states. Elon Musk will win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War's end, will have been given to the GOP. All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia."

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council also predicted that oil prices will rise to USD 150 a barrel, and gas prices will top USD 5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters.

Earlier in December, Russia welcomed India's decision to not support the price cap on Russian oil announced by the G7 and their allies. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak made the statement during his meeting with India's Ambassador to Russia, Pavan Kapoor on December 9.

"The Deputy Prime Minister welcomed India's decision not to support the price cap on Russian oil, which was imposed on December 5 by the G7 countries and their allies," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Novak stressed that Russia is responsibly fulfilling its contractual obligations for the supply of energy resources, diversifying energy exports to the countries in the east and south amid the energy crisis. Earlier in September, G7 nations agreed to impose a price cap on oil imports from Russia.