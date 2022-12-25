St Petersburg: This winter paradise is your gateway to Europe

The best part of the trip comes when we enter the Hermitage Museum. The six-building museum has antiquities from across the world that were collected by Empress Catherine the great. Make sure that you spend at least over five hours to take a look at the collection that includes works of Michelangelo and Leonardo Da Vinci.

The tour was organised on a select invite by Saint Petersburg Convention Bureau. Korneev Sergei Evgenevich, Chairman of the Tourism Development Committee of Saint Petersburg wastes no time and doesn't mince words. "You have heard several things about Russia over the last few months. Now I am pretty sure that you would believe the country is safe for tourists, especially St Petersburg.

It is best to visit once and know it yourself rather than to hear something 1,000 times on television and news channels. We are coming up with several plans of which one is to have more direct flight from important cities of the world in 2023. So that you do not have a layover in Moscow as long as you have the capital city in the itinerary," he remarks.

For Indian travelers, there are Indian cuisines available in St Petersburg and the food, unlike the rest of Europe, isn't bland. Post the meeting, Anna Kagan, the Director of PR and Marketing took us on a tour of Corinthia hotel in St Petersburg which is located in the city center, Nevsky Prospect.