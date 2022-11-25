Israel to allocate 4G, 5G services in West Bank

RAMALLAH: Israel has agreed to allocate 4G and 5G services for mobile phones in the West Bank, said a Palestinian officia.

Muhammad Mustafa, head of the Palestinian Investment Fund, told reporters of Israel's decision, which the Palestinian authorities have accepted, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mustafa, also an economic advisor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said that the Palestinian and Israeli sides are in the process of negotiating the details of implementing the decision.

The Palestinians in the West Bank began using the 3G services for mobile phones in January 2018 after 12 years of negotiations with the Israeli side.

Palestinian officials have repeatedly accused Israel, which controls the crossings of the West Bank and

, of using security and economic excuses to continue imposing restrictions on the Palestinian telecommunications sector.