Beijing faces ‘most severe Covid test yet’

BEIJING: Authorities in Beijing have said that the Chinese capital is facing the "most severe Covid test yet" after three new deaths were reported in six months, plunging parts of the Chinese capital into a new lockdown, the media reported.

The new fatalities reported since November has increased the country's overall Covid-19 death toll to 5,229, reports the BBC.

The lockdown has been imposed in Beijing's Haidian and Chaoyang districts, with shops, schools and restaurants closed.

Under new measures, those travelling to the capital will also have to do tests for the first three days of their visit, and stay inside until they are given the all-clear, said the BBC report.

As of Monday afternoon, Beijing reported 316 new Covid cases which increased China total caseload since the pandemic broke out in early 2020 to 290,787.

The development comes as rare protests have erupted across China against the government's zero-Covid policy which puts millions under lock down and citizens who have tested positive for the virus are forcibly quarantined.