Police clearance docu not needed for Saudi visa

NEW DELHI: Indian nationals will no longer be required to submit a police clearance certificate for obtaining a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia, the embassy of that country announced on Thursday. The decision has been taken as part of efforts of the two countries to further strengthen relations. “In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC),” the statement said.