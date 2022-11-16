Yas Island announces offerings and performances during 2022 Formula 1

MUMBAI: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure and entertainment hub, is set to launch several fan zones as well as entertainment opportunities during the season-ending race of the 2022 FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™. Motorsports fans can enjoy screenings of the thrilling race alongside a host of entertainment opportunities at iconic landmarks and attractions across the destination – including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina and Yas Mall, as well as at the destination’s world-class hotels at Yas Plaza Hotels, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island and The WB™ Abu Dhabi. In addition, race fans can enjoy exclusive after-race musical performances at Etihad Park for a race weekend to remember.

Race Weekend @ Yas Marina

Date: November 17 - November 20

Racing fans can celebrate the season’s most anticipated line-up of events both during the day and at night at Yas Marina. From Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, November 20, a variety of dining promotions and vibrant nightlife activities will be offered throughout the weekend, including daily laser shows, live entertainment, and performances, as well as the impressive after-race fireworks display to celebrate the 2022 Formula 1 winner.

Yasalam After-Race Concert @ Etihad Park

Date: November 17

The concert series will kick off as award-winning British rapper, songwriter and producer, Dave takes to the stage on Thursday 17th November.

Date: November 18

The globally renowned electronic music group, Swedish House Mafia is set to play non-stop hits at the After-Race Concert on Friday, 18 November starting at 8pm.

Date: November 19

Multi-Platinum, Grammy-award-winning artist, Kendrick Lamar will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concert on Saturday, 19 November.

Date: November 20

Iconic rock legend and Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee, DEF Leppard will bring this year’s Grand Prix season to a close with an electrifying performance on Sunday, 20 November.

F1 Fan zone @ Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Date: November 18 - 20

Visitors to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi can watch turn-by-turn racing action throughout the weekend on large displays in addition to numerous activities to enjoy as part of FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™.

F1 Fan zone at Yas Mall

Date: November 17 – November 20

Yas Mall is offering fans the opportunity to win tickets for the 2022 FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™ with every shopping spree. Fans can shop from participating sportswear brands to double their chances of winning.

Gumball 3000 Middle East

Date: November 18 - 20

This year, the 23rd Annual Gumball 3000 Rally will make its Middle East debut with an epic supercar road rally that reaches its final destination at Yas Island. Petrol heads can see the magnificent supercars Friday 18 November between 5pm - 7pm at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island after which the cars will then be at Yas Bay Waterfront.

F1 offerings @ Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Date: November 17 – November 20

Guests can enjoy the exciting race at Hickory's, Yas Links Abu Dhabi with an indulgent brunch every day throughout the weekend with an international buffet from live cooking stations, refreshing beverages and live DJ performances at the outdoor terrace overlooking stunning views of the mangrove. Guests can also choose to extend the brunch with the restaurant’s two-hour beverage promotion. In addition, guests can ‘Park and Dine’ at Yas Links’ car park and redeem dining vouchers at Hickory’s during the race weekend.

Grand Prix weekend @ Yas Plaza Hotels

Date: November 18 – November 20

Petrol heads, diners and families alike can enjoy the excitement of the race weekend at dining venues across Yas Plaza. With a myriad of poolside, lounge, terrace and BBQ dining settings for lunch, brunch and dinner coupled with live entertainment and large screen displays, no two experiences are alike and guests can stay entertained throughout the weekend at Yas Plaza Hotels.

Lit Up with DJ Roger Sanchez @ W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

Date: November 18 – November 20

The W Lounge will be lit up during the race weekend as globally acclaimed DJ Roger Sanchez sets the scene. With exceptional views overlooking the racetrack and marina, guests can enjoy great vibes, refreshing bespoke beverages and an unforgetable weekend of exciting F1 racing.

Grand Prix @ Capila Pool Bar and Grill, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Date: November 19 & 20

The ideal brunch by the pool at Capila Pool Bar and Grill awaits during the season finale weekend as guests indulge in a mouth-watering buffet selection including signature BBQ grills, freshly made ceviche and an indulgent dessert assortment, with a pit stop corner filled with entertaining games for a well-deserved break from the bustling tracks. The themed brunch will offer soft beverage packages from AED455 per person and signature house packages from AED565.

Back on Track Evening Brunch @ Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Date: November 18

Guests can kick off the race excitement with a spectacular outdoor evening brunch, serving delicious flame-grilled smoked beef brisket, Kamado grilled lamb and chicken tikka, along with both western and eastern signature dishes, as well as refreshing F1-inspired beverages at The Finish Line. Starting at AED395 per person, the package is inclusive of either soft drinks or house beverages or signature event beverages. Kids between 6 and 12 years of age dine at half price and kids below 6 years of age dine for free.

Formula 1 Sip and Chill at The Overlook at The WB™ Abu Dhabi

Date: November 18 – November 20

With idyllic views of Yas Marina Circuit, guests can enjoy the race action from The Overlook at The WB™ Abu Dhabi with access to the infinity pool combined with refreshing beverages and delectable bites freshly prepared by the chef. Starting at AED195 for the soft package, the exclusive package includes three hours of unlimited beverages including soft, house, bubbly and premium package options.

Weekend Race Roast in Director’s Club at The WB™ Abu Dhabi

Date: November 19 – November 20