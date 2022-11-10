'Musk’s cooperation with other countries worthy of being looked at'

World

PTI

WASHINGTON: The cooperation or the technical relationships that Tesla founder Elon Musk is having with other countries is worthy of being looked at, US President Joe Biden has Wednesday.

“I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” he told reporters at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

“Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting that it is worth being looked at. That's all I'll say,” Biden said when asked if he thinks Musk is a threat to the US national security.

“There are a lot of ways,” he said when asked how.

