'I own the responsibility': Jack Dorsey apologizes amid layoffs

WASHINGTON: Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, issued an apology on Saturday to those who were working at present and had been laid off since Elon Musk's takeover of the microblogging site.

In the midst of the massive layoffs at the San Francisco-based social media behemoth, Dorsey asserted that he was to blame for everyone's present situation and that he was aware that many people were 'angry' with him. He expressed regret for growing the "company too quickly."

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment is. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," he wrote on Twitter.

While expressing his gratitude and love for every individual who has ever worked for Twitter, he added that he did not anticipate that sentiment to ever be reciprocated. "I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever...and I understand."