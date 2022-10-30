Imran Khan cancels "Long March" after death of Pak reporter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday suspended "Long March" after a reporter was crushed to death by his container.

"Shocked & deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today. I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today," tweeted Imran Khan.

The long march was called off for the day after a reporter of a local TV channel, Sadaf Naeem died after she was crushed under PTI Chairman Imran Khan's container, reported The Express Tribune.

In a video posted by Imran Khan on his Twitter account, it was seen thousands of Pakistanis were participating in the "Long March."

"This is the Revolution I was talking about. 3rd day of our Haqeeqi Azadi March and people keep joining our March in huge numbers as we move forward," tweeted Imran.

Meanwhile, he said that his party was with the Pakistan Army and wants it "to be strong" during his address on the third day of the 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march to Islamabad.

During the speech, Imran maintained that whenever "we criticise the army it is always constructive criticism," reported The Express Tribune. The former ruling party has been critical of the security establishment with Imran criticising the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), whose Thursday press conference he had been denouncing during his address on the first and second day of the march.

In his message to the establishment today, Imran, however, refrained from his criticism of the DG ISI, reported The Express Tribune. Imran Khan also hit back at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he resumed his 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march to Islamabad from Muridke, reported The Express Tribune.

Addressing the participants of the march, Imran said "Shehbaz Sharif you gave a statement that I sent a message to you that we should sit together and decide about the army chief... look Shehbaz Sharif listen to me I don't talk to boot polishers."

The PTI chief was referring to PM Shehbaz's statement made a day earlier, wherein he claimed that he rejected a proposal from Imran about the appointment of the army chief, and instead offered him dialogue on the Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy.

Responding to Shehbaz, Imran further questioned "what is the benefit of talking to you? What do you have to talk about?" "The way you were brought in power, at first you begged the Americans then you hid in the trunk of a car, and then polished boots," he alleged.

The former premier furthered that: "Today you [Shehbaz] are roaming around in the world asking for money."

Alluding to having had backchannel talks with the establishment, Imran said: "Shehbaz Sharif said that I sent a message... Why would I send a message? I talked to those who make you dance like a puppet and my only demand is to have fair and transparent elections in the country."

Khan kicked off his party's long march from Lahore to Islamabad on October 28, telling supporters that his march was not for politics but for the 'Haqeeqi Azadi' of Pakistan.