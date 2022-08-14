Biden expresses shock over Salman Rushdie's attack

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden expressed shock over the “vicious attack” on Salman Rushdie and said that he pray for his health and recovery.

In his statement praising the first responders, Biden said that he is grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who jumped into action to render aid to the author.

“Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery. I am grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who jumped into action to render aid to Rushdie and subdue the attacker,” Joe Biden said in a statement.

While praising Rushdie, Biden said that the author’s insight into humanity, his unmatched sense for the story, and his refusal to be intimidated or silenced–stand for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience.

“The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society. And today, we reaffirm our commitment to those deeply American values in solidarity with Rushdie and all those who stand for freedom of expression,” the statement added.