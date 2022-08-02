EU approves 3-billion-euro German green heating scheme

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the German government's 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets.

The 2.98 billion euro scheme would promote green energy until 2028, by offering grants from the German government to build district heating networks run on at least 75% renewable energy or waste heat, or decarbonize existing networks.