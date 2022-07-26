Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to SL: Minister

COLOMBO: Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former Sri Lankan President who secretly fled the country on July 13 amid violent protests in the wake of the island nation's ongoing economic crisis, is set to return, a Minister said on Tuesday.

When asked by reporters on Rajapaksa fleeing Sri Lanka, Media Minister Bandula Gunawardena refuted that the former leader was hiding in Singapore and said that he would return.

"I don't agree that the former President is in hiding in Singapore because he had followed the official procedure and gone to Singapore obtaining an legitimate visa," the Minister said.

"I was aware that he would return and the authorities in our country would take necessary precautions to prevent any harm to the former President."

Meanwhile, G.L. Peiris, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the party formed by the Rajapaksas to win the 2019 Presidential election, also said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to the country and would be entitled to all the perks and privileges that are due for any former head of state.