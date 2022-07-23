6 dead, multiple missing in Iran flash flood

TEHRAN: At least six people have died and 12 others injured in a flash flood in Iran's Fars province, local media reported.

A number of people have been missing in overflowing rivers caused by the rainstorm, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media as saying.

Twelve specialised rescue teams of Fars Red Crescent Society and sniffer dogs have been dispatched to the area.

Preliminary evaluations of the severity of the accident are underway.