Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude rocks Afghanistan

KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 shook Afghanistan at 06:40:00 IST on Tuesday.
Taking to Twitter, National Centre of Seismology wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 19-07-2022, 06:40:00 IST, Lat: 33.32 & Long: 69.33, Depth: 170 Km ,Location: 137km S of Kabul , Afghanistan."
The epicentre of the quake was registered at a depth of 170 Km, according to the NCS.
The location was found to be 137 Km South of Kabul, Afghanistan with latitude and longitude at 33.32 & 69.33, respectively.
No casualties are reported so far. Further details are awaited.
