Singapore man arrested for threatening PM Lee after Abe shocker
SINGAPORE: Authorities in Singapore have arrested a 45-year-old man for inciting violence by posting a comment on Facebook against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, media reports said on Saturday.

The threat was found in the comments section of web portal Channel News Asia’s Facebook page on a post regarding the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Anyone convicted of the offence of making or communicating any electronic record containing any incitement to violence faces up to five years’ jail, a fine, or both, the report said.

Prime Minister Lee on Friday slammed Abe’s assassination as a “senseless act of violence.''

“Mr. Abe is a good friend of Singapore. I had just hosted him for lunch in May, on my visit to Tokyo. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Abe and his family,'' Lee said on Facebook.

Abe, 67, was assassinated on Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech.

