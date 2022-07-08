Shinzo attack: 41-yr-old Yamagami arrested for shooting, gun seized

CHENNAI: After Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at while delivering a speech at a political campaign in Nara, the shooter has been identified and arrested.

The police have arrested 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya for allegedly shooting him. The gun he used to shoot was also seized, which appears to be handmade.

Abe's underlying health conditions are said to have exacerbated the bullet shot. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital.

This act of violence has been condemned by leaders worldwide, including Indian leader Rahul Gandhi. He said "Shocked to hear the news of the attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who has been instrumental in deepening Indo-Japanese ties. Prayers for his recovery. My thoughts are with his family."