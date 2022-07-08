World

Japan's Ex-PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot at campaign event

The 67-year-old Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.
Japan's Ex-PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot at campaign event
Shinzo AbeAFP
PTI

NARA: Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Shinzo Abe
A timeline of the career of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

The 67-year-old Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world's safest.

Shinzo Abe
Shinzo Abe: Things to know about Japan’s longest-serving PM

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in