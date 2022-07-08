Shinzo Abe: Things to know about Japan’s longest-serving PM

CHENNAI: Shinzo Abe (67), Japan's longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis.

Abe busted records as Japan's longest-serving prime minister, championing ambitious economic reform and forging key diplomatic relationships while weathering scandals. Nearly two years after poor health forced him to leave office, the 67-year-old has been feared dead after being shot during a campaign event on Friday.

Abe was an agile 52 when he first became the prime minister in 2006, the youngest person ever to occupy the job. He was seen as a symbol of change and youth, but also brought the descent of a third-generation politician groomed from birth by an elite, conservative family.

Abe's first term was turbulent, plagued by scandals and discord, and capped by an abrupt resignation. After initially suggesting he was stepping down for political reasons, he acknowledged he was suffering an ailment later diagnosed as ulcerative colitis.

After the new medication to his debilitating bowel condition, he ran again, and Japan's revolving prime ministerial door brought him back to office in 2012.

It ended a turbulent period in which prime ministers changed sometimes at the rate of one a year.

With Japan still staggering from the effects of the 2011 tsunami and subsequent nuclear disaster at Fukushima -- and a brief Opposition government lashed for flip-flopping and incompetence -- Abe offered a seemingly safe pair of hands.

He came up with a plan which they called Abenomics. The scheme to revive Japan's economy -- the world's third-biggest, but more than two decades into stagnation -- involved vast government spending, massive monetary easing, and cutting red tape.

Abe also sought to boost the country's flagging birth rate by making workplaces more friendly to parents, particularly mothers.

He pushed through controversial consumption tax hikes to help finance nurseries and plug gaps in Japan's overstretched social security system. While there was some progress with reform, the economy's bigger structural problems remained.