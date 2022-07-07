Boris Johnson quits: Who are the front-runners to replace him?

LONDON: Boris Johnson has resigned as UK Prime Minister and betting firms are readying themselves for the race to succeed him.

Front-runners

Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, viewed in the party as having strong pro-Brexit credentials, charisma and good leadership qualities, is the favorite to succeed Johnson. Sky Bet will pay out GBP 4 for every GBP 1 placed on Mordaunt to be the next Tory leader. Rishi Sunak is the second most likely candidate following his resignation as chancellor of the exchequer.