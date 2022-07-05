Suspect in custody after July 4 parade shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO: The 22-year-old suspect of a mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park has been "taken into custody without incident", police said.

The police identified the suspect as Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, but gave no indication of the motive for the shooting that killed six and injured 24 others, reports Xinhua news agency.

Highland Park is an affluent neighbourhood 43 km north of Chicago.

The gunman, who was detained after a massive manhunt, used "a high-powered rifle", and shot from a rooftop, Sergeant Christopher Covelli from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said at the news briefing late Monday night.

The rifle has been recovered at the scene, he added.

Covelli called the crime "very random, very intentional".

The gunman opened fire at the parade at around 10.15 a.m. on Monday, just a few minutes after it began, the BBC reported.

The event was scheduled to include floats, marching bands, and community entertainment as part of the city's Independence Day celebrations.