ISI directs officers to stay away from political activities

KARACHI: Days after Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed the country's commanders and other key officers to stay away from politics and avoid interacting with politicians, the country's premier intelligence agency - ISI- on Tuesday issued strict orders to its officers to stay away from political activities.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, Director General (DG) of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), issued strict orders to his commanders from the top to the lowest tier and other officials to stay away from any activity involving politics, The Express Tribune reported.

As per the sources, the spy chief personally issued the instructions to his subordinates.

"They have been told in the strictest terms to stay away from politics and avoid any such activity," the sources added.

The spymaster further said that there would be zero-tolerance for violations and any intelligence official found violating the directives would have no place in ISI, reported The Express Tribune.

Pakistan media reports said the unauthorized political role of the agency has dented the reputation of the ISI.

However, the incumbent ISI DG is said to have decided to keep the institution away from politics to stay away from unnecessary controversies. The development came a day after Bajwa directed his top commanders and key officers to stay away from politics in an effort to offset a smear campaign against the military.

These directions have been given after reports said that Pakistan military establishment was involved in political engineering to manipulate the upcoming by-elections in Punjab to the disadvantage of PTI.