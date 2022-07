COLOMBO: At least 12 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters, an official said on Sunday. “The fishermen were arrested near Point Pedro between 5 and 5:30 this evening (local time),” Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva said. He said the arrested fishermen were being brought to Myladi where they would be handed over to the fisheries directorate.