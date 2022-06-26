22 found dead at East London nightclub in South Africa

CAPE TOWN: Twenty-two people have been found dead at an East London nightclub in South Africa during the early hours of Sunday morning, reported local media. As the brutal scene unfolded on Sunday morning, agitated messages started coming in large numbers, requesting police, metro and ambulance assistance at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park.

The cause of the deaths is unknown as the case is under investigation. However, there have been speculations that the patrons were either exposed to some form of poison or an incident resulted in a large number being injured and killed in a stampede, reported DispatchLive, a South African daily. According to South African daily, several bodies were found dispersed, lying across tables, chairs and on the floor with no obvious signs of injury.

Grief-stricken parents and family members were observed begging to enter the premises while calling out the names of their missing loved ones, the local media added. The investigation is on.