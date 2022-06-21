Health staff cut new-born baby’s head, leaves it in mother’s womb

CHENNAI: An inexperienced staff of a rural health centre in Pakistan’s Sindh province cut off the head of a new born baby and left it inside the mother’s womb, leading to a life-threatening situation of the 32-year-old woman.

The horrifying incident due to blatant medical negligence at RHC prompted the Sindh government to form a medical inquiry board to investigate upon the happening, especially the absence of a gynaecologist and female staffers at the RHC in Chachro, and to trace the culprits.

Reports said that there had been no gynaecologist nor any female staff at the RHC during the night of the incident. The RHC staff severed the new-born baby’s head in the mother’s womb and left it inside her in a fiasco of surgery conducted on Sunday.

When the woman faced a life-threatening situation, she was rushed to a nearby hospital in Mithi where there were no facilities to treat her. Eventually, her family brought her to the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro.

In LUMHS, the remains of the baby’s body were taken out from the mother’s body, saving her life. The baby’s head was entrapped inside and the mother’s uterus had been ruptured and they operate-opened her abdomen surgically and took out the head from her womb.

It is also adduced that some member of the RHC staff took photos and video of the woman in the stretcher during the incident. Director General of Sindh Health Services Dr Juman Bahoto said that the inquiry committees will also look into reports that the woman had to undergo the trauma of having her video taken while lying on a stretcher.